IIT Madras team to examine technical glitches in CBSE portal for revaltion of Class 12 exam papers

In view of the technical impediments faced by the students while applying for the revaluation of Class 12 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination papers, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday gave directions to depute a team of professors and technical experts from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, to assist the board in ensuring a glitch-free re-evaluation process.

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An expert team from the IIT Madras will implement focused technological improvements of the systems and technical workflows and will specifically examine portal stability and server performance.

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The team will also examine the overall IT Infrastructure robustness and assist in taking corrective measures to ensure that login authentication/ user access systems/ payment gateways are accurate and in order.

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In a statement CBSE said refunds will be issued to students who were overcharged during the Class 12 post-result process due to technical issues.

In a notice, the CBSE said on May 21 and 22, certain technical issues led to incorrect fee deductions in some cases while students were applying for scanned copies of evaluated answer books, it said.

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"In some instances, excess payment was deducted, while in others, lesser amounts were charged. In all cases of excess payment, the exact excess amounts shall be refunded to the same payment method which was used for payment. Similarly, in cases where lesser payment was deducted, candidates shall be informed separately regarding payment of the balance amount, if required,” CBSE said.

CBSE's revaluation came under intense criticism as complaints over crashing websites, failed payments and blurry scanned answer sheets were rising.

Screenshots shared on social media showed the revaluation fee changing drastically from Rs 1 to Rs 69.67, then Rs 8,000, and in some cases even Rs 69,420 per subject.

Several students on social media shared that despite paying for scanned copies of answer sheets the download section has not appeared. Many have reported login failures, frozen pages, payment deductions without confirmation and repeated "service unavailable" errors.