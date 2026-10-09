IIT-Ropar awards first M.Tech degree in defence technology to Armoured Corps officers

The country’s first Master of Technology (M.Tech) degree in Defence Technology, instituted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar, has been awarded to Army officers who underwent the Tank Technology Course.

Conducted by the Armoured Corps Centre and School at Ahilyanagar in Maharashtra, the course covers advanced automotive, gunnery and mechanical aspects of armoured vehicles. The academic qualification is also expected to enhance the officers’ prospects of post-retirement employment.

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“The landmark initiative underscores the Indian Army’s commitment to advanced technical education, professional excellence and technology driven capability enhancement, while strengthening Army-Academia synergy,” a statement by the Army Training Command said.

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IIT-Ropar is the first institute in the country to launch an M.Tech programme in Defence Technology in partnership with the Indian Army. The programme integrates advanced research, applied innovation and real-world military operational expertise to boost technological self-reliance and strengthen indigenous defence capabilities.

The Indian Army operates one of the world’s largest fleets of tanks and armoured vehicles, requiring a high degree of technical expertise for their operation across varied terrain and climatic conditions, field and depot-level maintenance, overhauling and periodic upgrades.

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Most of India’s armoured vehicles are of Russian origin and include variants of the T-90 and T-72 tanks, as well as BMP-2 and BMP-3 infantry combat vehicles. India also has indigenous programmes to develop armoured vehicles like the Zorawar light tanks, futuristic armoured combat vehicle and automated armoured vehicles. However, the Arjun main battle tank project has not achieved the desired results.