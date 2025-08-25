DT
Home / India / IITs told to promote healthy living habits on campuses

An annual health check-up of students was also suggested
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:33 PM Aug 25, 2025 IST
In its 56th meeting, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) council suggested to promote healthy living habits on the campuses, as well as to have an annual health check-up of students.

The role of IITs in translational research aligned with national priorities and societal needs was underscored at the council’s meeting chaired by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

“The need for a strong connect between industry, academia and policy makers was underlined. Various suggestions and practices were mentioned. It was decided to come up with a policy within one month, suggesting various practical methods, so that translational research and product development can happen in Indian campuses,” an official statement from the Ministry of Education said.

A strategic roadmap of IIT’s for the next 25 years was discussed.

Additionally, measures for pushing recruitment as per Central Educational Institutions (CEI) Act within IITs were examined. The council also recognised the need to elevate the IIT R&D Fair into a globally renowned platform to encourage innovation, strengthen industry and international collaborations and attract investment. Discussions also included support for international students participating in internship programmes at IITs and addressing challenges faced by foreign faculty members,” the Ministry said.

Pradhan specifically urged the IITs to promote Indian languages by introducing regional languages in addition to English as the medium of instruction of courses for inclusive growth. He highlighted that IITs must produce job creators, not job seekers, by solving real-world problems, and promoting translational research in critical technologies of national importance.

“All our IITs have resolved to work individually and collectively for realising national goals and driving breakthrough innovation, research and deep-tech entrepreneurship to ensure Bharat’s quantum leap and also position her as a global knowledge and technology powerhouse,” the minister said.

