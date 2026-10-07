Illegal Herbicide-Tolerant Bt cotton covers 30% of India’s cotton area, fuels Rs 1,500-cr black market: Study

Unauthorised Herbicide-Tolerant Bt (HTBt) cotton has spread across an estimated 65-72 lakh acres in India, accounting for nearly one-third of the country’s cotton area and fuelling an estimated Rs 1,500-crore black market for seeds, according to a study backed by the Federation of Seed Industry of India (FSII).

The industry body has called for legalising the production and distribution of HTBt cotton, arguing that the widespread use of unapproved varieties is affecting cotton production and could hurt farmers in the long run.

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HTBt cotton is a genetically modified crop that combines insect resistance with tolerance to certain herbicides. Its cultivation remains unauthorised in India.

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The study, titled "Unauthorized Cultivation of HTBt Cotton in India: Extent, Drivers & Implications", was conducted by the South Asia Biotechnology Centre (SABC), with support from the FSII and the National Seed Association of India (NSAI). It covered 16 districts across Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan.

“The study found that illegal HTBt cotton was cultivated on an estimated 65–72 lakh acres during Kharif 2025-26, equivalent to 24–30 per cent of India’s total cotton acreage. Laboratory testing of field samples showed that 98.2 per cent carried at least one genetically modified trait, while 41.9 per cent contained four transgenes, including Vip3A, an insect-resistance gene that has not been approved for use in India,” FSII chairman Ajai Rana said.

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According to the study, farmers are increasingly bypassing formal seed channels and paying a premium or “technology fee” in the informal market, driven largely by labour shortages and the high cost of manual weed control.

Rana said weed control using glyphosate costs about Rs 750-850 per acre, compared with Rs 12,000-15,000 for manual weeding. Glyphosate consumption rose 26 per cent in a year, from 27,721 kilolitres in 2024-25 to 35,642 kilolitres in 2025-26, with a significant quantity reportedly being sold through underground networks in 20-litre drums, he added.

At the same time, sales of legally approved Bollgard-II cotton seed declined 22.3 per cent between 2022 and 2026, according to the study.

Maharashtra leads HTBt adoption

Maharashtra emerged as the main centre of HTBt adoption, with an estimated 58 per cent adoption and levels reaching 76 per cent in Yavatmal. Telangana recorded 66 per cent adoption and Andhra Pradesh 49 per cent, with adoption touching 82 per cent in Mahabubabad and 75 per cent in Kurnool.

Rajasthan recorded negligible HTBt cultivation, although the study noted rising demand for illegal BG-III seed to tackle pink bollworm.

Cotton belt under pressure

The traditional Punjab-Haryana-Rajasthan cotton belt has witnessed a decline in cotton production, with the shift in cultivation increasingly concentrated in western and southern states.

The Cotton Advisory Board’s April 2026 figures put Haryana’s cotton area at 3.94 lakh hectares and production at 9.75 lakh bales in 2025-26, while the Agriculture Ministry’s third Advance Estimates put production at about 8.8 lakh bales.

The ministry’s latest sowing report showed Haryana’s cotton area down by about 0.90 lakh hectares year-on-year, while Punjab’s area was down by 0.43 lakh hectares at that point.

Haryana is now seeking to revive cotton cultivation through higher productivity rather than simply expanding acreage. The state has announced assistance of up to Rs 4,000 per farmer for micronutrients and integrated pest management, with a subsidy of 50 per cent of input cost or Rs 2,000 per acre, whichever is lower, for up to two acres.

Nationally, cotton production fell from 352.48 lakh bales in 2020-21 to 290.91 lakh bales in 2025-26, according to the Ministry of Textiles.

The government has also launched the Mission for Cotton Productivity (Kapas Kanti), 2026-27 to 2030-31, with an outlay of Rs 5,659.22 crore and a longer-term objective of substantially increasing production.

Calls for regulatory overhaul

“The widespread use of unapproved seed and unmonitored glyphosate application could increase the risks of herbicide and pest resistance, besides raising concerns over seed quality, biosafety and intellectual property,” said C D Mayee, president, Indian Society for Cotton Improvement. He stressed that technology stewardship was possible only when the technology was legal.

Rana said farmers were being pushed towards the black market because the regulatory system had not provided access to the technology they were seeking.

The report also called for a time-bound overhaul of the regulatory framework.