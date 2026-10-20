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Home / India / ‘I’m sorry’: Abhijeet Dipke pens note for CJP brothers in jail

‘I’m sorry’: Abhijeet Dipke pens note for CJP brothers in jail

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:00 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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He apologised to Ranka and Das and their families for the anxiety they had endured during their detention.
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Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has penned an emotional note for party leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, who remained in judicial custody for the sixth day on Monday.

“Today marks the sixth day of you both being in jail. I cannot tell you how much I miss you, my brothers,” Dipke wrote.

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“I don’t think CJP would have achieved even half of what it has without you two,” he said. He apologised to Ranka and Das and their families for the anxiety they had endured during their detention.

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The two were sent to two-day judicial custody on Monday.

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