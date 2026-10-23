IMA seeks review of Sunny Deol film

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has alleged that the Sunny Deol starrer ‘Suryaa Ant Se Aarambh Tak’ normalises violence against doctors and other healthcare workers. In a letter to Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, the association has sought an impartial review of the film and suggested considering banning the film.

In the representation, the IMA stated the portrayal of doctors in the film focuses on alleged corruption and unethical practices in the medical fraternity. It warned that the portrayal could undermine public trust in doctors, damage the reputation of the medical fraternity and aggravate safety concerns faced by healthcare workers in hospitals.

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