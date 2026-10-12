IMD forecasts 4-day wet spell for Punjab, Haryana

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a four-day continuous wet spell for northwest India, and has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorm and strong winds at a few locations in Punjab and Haryana.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely at a few places from October 12 to 14 and at many places on October 15 in Punjab and Haryana, according to a bulletin issued by the IMD on October 11. Thunderstorms and lightning, accompanied with gusty winds at speeds of 40-50 kmph, are expected at isolated places till October 15, the bulletin added. Dry weather is expected thereafter.

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The bulletin cited an upper air cyclonic circulation over Haryana along with a trough running from central Pakistan to northern Madhya Pradesh through the Jammu region, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh, and a western disturbance prevailing over Himachal Pradesh as the reason for the projected wet spell.

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A satellite image released by IMD on October 11 shows a dense cloud cover over most parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, northern Uttar Pradesh and northeastern Rajasthan adjoining Haryana. Partial cloud cover is seen over eastern Punjab, Ladakh and J&K. Following a deficient monsoon, rainfall in the month of October so far too has been deficient by 84 per cent in Haryana and 47 per cent in Punjab.