IMD forecasts heavy rainfall for a week

IMD forecasts heavy rainfall for a week


Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:30 AM May 06, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Workers wear raincoats to shield themselves amid rain in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka, on Monday. PTI
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said several parts of India in North-West, Central and North-East regions will experience heavy rainfall for a week.

Light to moderate rainfall will hit Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and isolated rainfall over Rajasthan from May 5 to 11.

The Met department said weather conditions indicate the possibility of light to moderate rain in the plains and mid-hill regions from May 5 to May 8, while higher reaches are likely to witness snowfall. These weather activities are expected to persist over the next four to five days.

Gujarat, Konkan and Goa and Maharashtra will experience scattered rainfall from May 5 to 9. States like Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim will receive rainfall till May 7 and Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh till May 9.

In the North-East, isolated heavy rainfall will grip Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on May 6, 7 and 8, respectively.

The IMD said the regions would receive rainfall due to the western disturbance and cyclonic air circulation. Delhi recorded 32.3 °C maximum temperature, seven degrees below normal.

