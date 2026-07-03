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Home / India / IMD forecasts heavy rains in Mumbai, Thane on week-end, issues red alert

IMD forecasts heavy rains in Mumbai, Thane on week-end, issues red alert

As per the IMD's district-wise forecast, Mumbai is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy spells on July 4 and 5

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 04:31 PM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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People on a rainy day at Marine Drive, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Friday. PTI Photo
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a red alert for Mumbai for Saturday and Sunday, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations, civic officials said.

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A red alert was also issued for the neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts.

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Mumbai has been battered by rains throughout this week following the late onset of the monsoon, throwing normal life out of gear.

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As per the IMD's district-wise forecast issued on Friday afternoon, the city is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy spells on July 4 and 5.

The probability of the forecast was categorised as "very likely".

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The IMD also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai on Monday, while heavy rainfall is likely at a few places on Tuesday.

As per BMC officials, neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts have also been placed under a red alert for Saturday and Sunday, with a forecast of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

A red alert has also been sounded for neighbouring Raigad district for Friday and Saturday.

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