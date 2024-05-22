IMD issues ‘red alert’ for Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 21

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red alert’ for Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh due to the prevailing severe heatwave conditions.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded the maximum temperature of 42.4°C. Najafagarh, which recorded 47.4°C on May 20, recorded 43.9°C on Tuesday.

The department said the heatwave would prevail in these states till May 26.

“Very high likelihood of developing heat illness and heat stroke in all ages. Extreme care needed for vulnerable people,” the weather department said.

The IMD has also issued a ‘yellow alert’ for east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Odisha, HP and Jammu. “Moderate temperature and heat is tolerable for the public,” the IMD said. A cyclonic circulation is currently situated over north Kerala in the lower and middle tropospheric levels.

