DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / IMD issues red alert; heavy rainfall likely in Mumbai, adjoining districts on Sunday

IMD issues red alert; heavy rainfall likely in Mumbai, adjoining districts on Sunday

The city skies remained overcast through the day, with some areas receiving light to moderate showers

article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 09:00 PM Sep 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A pedestrian crosses a waterlogged road during rain, in Sangli, Maharashtra, on Saturday. PTI Photo
Advertisement

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red alert’, warning of extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts on Sunday, extending the wet patch in the region.

Advertisement

“Extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts with very intense spells in some areas. Coastal districts such as Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, along with the ghat regions of Nashik, are also expected to witness heavy showers,” an IMD official said.

The department updated its forecast on Saturday afternoon, stating that compared to the coastal belt and parts of north Konkan, the rest of the state, including north Maharashtra, central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha, is likely to receive only low-intensity rainfall on Sunday.

Advertisement

The weather bureau on Saturday morning had issued an ‘orange alert’, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai during the day. The city skies remained overcast through the day, with some areas receiving light to moderate showers.

The island city recorded an average rainfall of 30.07 mm in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am, while eastern and western suburbs received 26.12 mm and 9.99 mm rainfall during the period, a civic official said.

Advertisement

The traffic on the city roads was normal in the morning, while the local train services experienced some delays.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts