DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / IMD issues ‘red’ warning for Delhi-NCR, parts of Haryana; public advised to stay indoors

IMD issues ‘red’ warning for Delhi-NCR, parts of Haryana; public advised to stay indoors

Severe thunder and hailstorm forecast for nearly 3 hours 
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:40 PM May 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Commuters walk amid heavy rain at the Heritage Street in Amritsar on May 24, 2025. PTI
Advertisement

The Indian Metreological Department tonight issued a ‘red’ warning for Delhi, NCR and parts of Haryana for nearly three hours starting 10.43 PM.

Advertisement

The red warning issued in the Nowcast format for Delhi and NCR would be valid for the next 2-3 hours, IMD said at 10.43 PM.

Forecast is for light to moderate rain accompanied with severe thunderstorm, lightening, hailstorm and strong surface wind (60-100 kmph).

Advertisement

The Met department listed the possible impacts saying breaking of tree branches and uprooting of large roadside or avenue trees was likely, also moderate damage to banana and papaya plantations.

“Large dead tree limbs may be blown off, damage is likely to standing crops,” the Met said. The

Advertisement

IMD also issued a public advisory asking people to stay away from weak walls and unstable structures; seek shelter in strong (pucca) buildings.

“People in affected areas are advised to remain indoors. Stay away from water bodies and be alert to flying debris,” the IMD said.

Dust storm followed by “thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall and lightning(60-100 Km/h gusty winds) are very likely to occur at entire Delhi and NCR , Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Narwana, Karnal, Fatehabad, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Jind, Panipat, Adampur, Hissar, Gohana, Gannaur, Hansi, Siwani, Meham, Sonipat, Tosham, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Loharu, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Gabhana, Jattari, Khair (U.P.) Bhadra, Sidhmukh, Sadulpur, Pilani, Bhiwari, Jhunjunu, Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, Viratnagar (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours,” the IMD said.

Meanwhile, accompanied by thunder and lightning, a moderate to heavy spell of rain lashed parts of Punjab.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper