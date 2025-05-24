IMD issues ‘red’ warning for Delhi-NCR, parts of Haryana; public advised to stay indoors

The Indian Metreological Department tonight issued a ‘red’ warning for Delhi, NCR and parts of Haryana for nearly three hours starting 10.43 PM.

The red warning issued in the Nowcast format for Delhi and NCR would be valid for the next 2-3 hours, IMD said at 10.43 PM.

Forecast is for light to moderate rain accompanied with severe thunderstorm, lightening, hailstorm and strong surface wind (60-100 kmph).

The Met department listed the possible impacts saying breaking of tree branches and uprooting of large roadside or avenue trees was likely, also moderate damage to banana and papaya plantations.

“Large dead tree limbs may be blown off, damage is likely to standing crops,” the Met said. The

IMD also issued a public advisory asking people to stay away from weak walls and unstable structures; seek shelter in strong (pucca) buildings.

“People in affected areas are advised to remain indoors. Stay away from water bodies and be alert to flying debris,” the IMD said.

Dust storm followed by “thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall and lightning(60-100 Km/h gusty winds) are very likely to occur at entire Delhi and NCR , Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Narwana, Karnal, Fatehabad, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Jind, Panipat, Adampur, Hissar, Gohana, Gannaur, Hansi, Siwani, Meham, Sonipat, Tosham, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Loharu, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Gabhana, Jattari, Khair (U.P.) Bhadra, Sidhmukh, Sadulpur, Pilani, Bhiwari, Jhunjunu, Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, Viratnagar (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours,” the IMD said.

Meanwhile, accompanied by thunder and lightning, a moderate to heavy spell of rain lashed parts of Punjab.