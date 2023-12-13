Impossible to give precise data on migrants, SC told

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 12

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on 17 petitions challenging the validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act related to grant of Indian citizenship to illegal immigrants in Assam.

A five-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud reserved the verdict after hearing arguments for four days from Attorney General R Venkataramani, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for the government and senior advocates Shyam Divan, Kapil Sibal and others on behalf of the petitioners.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday told the Bench — which also included Justice Surya Kant, Justice MM Sundresh, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra — that it was not possible to provide accurate data on the extent of illegal migration of foreigners into India since such migrations happened in a secretive manner.

It said 14,346 foreign nationals were deported from India between 2017 and 2022, and 17,861 migrants entering Assam between January 1966 and March 1971 were given Indian citizenship.

