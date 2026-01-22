IMTEX Forming 2026 begins at BIEC in Bengaluru

The ninth edition of IMTEX Forming 2026, an exhibition on metal forming technologies, was inaugurated at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) on Wednesday.

The five-day event brings together 714 exhibitors from 24 countries to showcase the latest advancements in forming and manufacturing technologies.

Organised by Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers’ Association (IMTMA), the event was inaugurated by Dr. S. Rajkumar, President, Engine Component Division, Rane (Madras) Limited, and Tarun Mehta, Co-founder & CEO, Ather Energy. It will conclude on Sunday.