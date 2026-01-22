DT
PT
Home / India / IMTEX Forming 2026 begins at BIEC in Bengaluru

IMTEX Forming 2026 begins at BIEC in Bengaluru

The five-day event brings together 714 exhibitors from 24 countries to showcase the latest advancements in forming and manufacturing technologies

Tribune Web Desk
Bengaluru, Updated At : 06:54 PM Jan 22, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Dignitaries during the event in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
The ninth edition of IMTEX Forming 2026, an exhibition on metal forming technologies, was inaugurated at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) on Wednesday.

The five-day event brings together 714 exhibitors from 24 countries to showcase the latest advancements in forming and manufacturing technologies.

Organised by Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers’ Association (IMTMA), the event was inaugurated by Dr. S. Rajkumar, President, Engine Component Division, Rane (Madras) Limited, and Tarun Mehta, Co-founder & CEO, Ather Energy. It will conclude on Sunday.

