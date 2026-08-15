DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / In 12 years, India transformed from 'Fragile 5' to world's fastest-growing major economy: PM Modi

In 12 years, India transformed from 'Fragile 5' to world's fastest-growing major economy: PM Modi

Says India has a big dream to build a Viksit Bharat by 2047, powered by strength and resolve of 140 crore Indians

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:20 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Red Fort to address the nation during the 80th Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi, on Saturday, August 15, 2026. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
Advertisement

India has transformed from 'Fragile Five' to the world's fastest-growing major economy in the last 12 years, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday as he highlighted the strides the country made during his tenure.

Advertisement

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day, India was once counted among the 'Fragile Five'.

Advertisement

The world had dumped India's economy in the 'Fragile Five', he said. However, India has, within just 12 years, emerged as the world's fastest-growing major economy, he said.

Advertisement

After Independence in 1947, the Prime Minister said, India had big dreams, but progress often fell short of the pace the country aspired to achieve.

Today, India is moving ahead with unprecedented speed and confidence, and now, no force can stop the resolve of 140 crore Indians, he added.

Advertisement

He further said India has a big dream to build a Viksit Bharat or Developed India by 2047, powered by the strength and resolve of 140 crore Indians.

"When the world's most populous nation sets its sights on becoming a developed country, it sends a powerful message to the world and is reshaping how the world sees India," he said, adding that any nation becomes great when it achieves its accomplishments.

Highlighting the achievements of his government in the past 12 years, Modi said defence production has increased four times, electronic manufacturing has risen seven times, modern railway coach production has increased 21 times, internet users have increased four times, and digital transactions have expanded 100 times.

Modi also said the country is moving towards becoming a major player in the semiconductor sector.

India has already begun production at three semiconductor plants, and five to eight more plants are expected to come up in the coming years, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also spoke on emerging technologies and announced that one crore youth will be trained in skills related to artificial intelligence (AI).

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts