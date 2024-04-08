In 20 days, EC portal gets over 73,000 rally requests

New Delhi, April 7
Within 20 days of the announcement of elections, the Election Commission’s Suvidha platform has received 73,379 permission requests from political parties and candidates, of which 44,626 requests (60 per cent) have been approved.
Nearly 11,200 requests have been rejected, which is 15 per cent of the total requests received, and 10,819 applications cancelled as invalid or duplicate.
Maximum requests were received from Tamil Nadu (23,239), followed by West Bengal (11,976) and MP (10,636). Minimum requests were received from Chandigarh (17), Lakshadweep (18) and Manipur (20). The portal had streamlined the process of obtaining permissions for rallies, pamphlet distribution and canvassing.
