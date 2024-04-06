In 2019, Punjab, J&K, Delhi saw voting lower than national average

Ajay Banerjee
New Delhi, April 5
The Election Commission (EC) has identified 266 Parliamentary constituencies where the voter turnout has been poorer than the national average. Across the country, 29.7 crore enlisted voters did not cast their vote during the 2019 Lok Sabha election, said the EC.
lowest turnout in shimla during hp polls
The Election Commission pointed out that during the state Assembly elections of Himachal Pradesh in 2022, the Shimla Assembly segment recorded the lowest polling percentage of 63.48 against the state average of 75.78
Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar recorded a voter turnout lower than the national average of 67.40 per cent voting during the 2019 polls, the commission said. Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat and Jharkhand were also lower than national average.
Of the 50 constituencies with the lowest voter turnout in the 2019 polls, 17 were found to be in metropolitan or major cities, reflecting a trend of urban apathy.
The EC today conducted a “conference on low voter turnout” with Municipal Commissioners and District Election Officers (DEOs) from select districts, to increase the voter turnout.
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar directed Municipal Commissioners and DEOs to launch campaigns for motivating voters to participate in elections. The officers were told to find ways to reach out to voters in a targeted manner. A booth-wise action plan for enhanced participation and behaviour change was chalked out, the EC said.
