In a first, IIT-Kharagpur to offer postgraduate medical courses

IIT-Kharagpur has become the first Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) to introduce postgraduate medical degree programmes accredited by the National Medical Commission (NMC), marking the premier engineering institute’s entry into specialist medical education. From the 2026–27 academic session, the institute will offer 12 MD seats across six specialisations at its Dr BC Roy Multi-Speciality Medical Research Centre.

The programmes will cover general medicine, radiology, physiology, pathology, community medicine and biochemistry, with two seats available in each discipline.

Admissions will be conducted through the NEET-PG counselling process, with the programmes included in Round 2, subject to the prescribed eligibility criteria and seat matrix.

The initiative aims to bring medical education closer to emerging technologies by integrating clinical practice with engineering, artificial intelligence (AI), biomedical sciences and translational research.

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The institute plans to develop an interdisciplinary ecosystem in which medical specialists can work alongside engineers and scientists to address healthcare challenges, including AI-assisted diagnostics, advanced medical imaging, computational pathology, precision medicine and affordable medical technologies.

The Dr BC Roy Multi-Speciality Medical Research Centre will serve as the institutional base for the programmes, drawing on IIT-Kharagpur's existing strengths in AI, bioengineering, microfluidics, computational sciences and medical technology research.

IIT-Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty said the institute's objective was not merely to train specialist doctors but to create an ecosystem in which clinical excellence converged with engineering innovation and translational research.

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“We want our medical graduates to be not only outstanding clinicians, but also innovators capable of addressing some of humanity’s most pressing healthcare challenges. The inaugural batch of 2026–27 will be pioneers of this new journey,” Chakraborty said.

Established in 1951, IIT-Kharagpur is the country's first IIT. Its entry into post-graduate medical education marks a significant expansion of its academic mandate and reflects the growing importance of interdisciplinary approaches to healthcare.

The initiative also aligns with the broader vision of 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047', with an emphasis on technology-enabled healthcare, medical research and affordable solutions to emerging public health challenges.