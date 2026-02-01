In a first, Rlys eyes end-to-end cleaning for general coaches

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that Indian Railways has approved two new reforms under its “52 reforms in 52 weeks” initiative for 2026, with immediate implementation. These steps modernise operations and boost passenger and freight services.

The first reform enhances onboard cleaning for long-distance trains, extending full end-to-end standards to general coaches for the first time. Replacing the “Clean Train Station” model, it ensures continuous attention to toilets, bins, interiors, water supply and minor repairs from origin to destination. Phase one targets 80 high-traffic trains over six months, expanding nationwide in three years via professional teams under strict service-level agreements and AI-monitored control centres.

The second reform strengthens the Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal (GCT) 2022 policy, which spawned 124 terminals with Rs 20,000 crore revenue potential. It aims for over 500 terminals in five years, introducing ‘cargo plus processing’. A key feature of this reform is allowing value-added operations such as cement grinding, bagging, food grain processing, and stuffing/destuffing to be carried out within terminal premises.

This reduces dependency on external facilities, improves operational efficiency, and attracts additional cargo traffic to Railways.

Underutilised sheds will convert to GCTs, legacy sidings can migrate to the new framework and Railways will optionally maintain connecting tracks and electrical systems for private operators. The policy also introduces standardised layouts, extended contract tenures from 35 to 50 years, and a dispute-prevention framework with milestone-based joint meetings to avoid litigation.

Vaishnaw forecast Rs 30,000 crore in added revenue over three years, citing doubled bulk cement rail transport that slashed costs by 30% in Jammu & Kashmir and 50% in Mizoram while curbing pollution.

He added that seven more reforms are in progress, with additional announcements planned in March and work underway on 30–40 other initiatives.