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Home / India / In a first, Vande Mataram rendered during 80th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort

In a first, Vande Mataram rendered during 80th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort

Written in 1875 by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, 'Vande Mataram' had turned into a rallying cry during the freedom movement

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:51 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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An aerial view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation during the 8oth Independence Day celebrations, at Red Fort, in New Delhi. Image credit: YT@narendramodi via PTI
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In a first for Independence Day celebrations, 'Vande Mataram' was rendered at the Red Fort complex during the 79th anniversary of the historic occasion on August 15, followed by the recitation of the national anthem at the grand event.

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The mega function commemorates 150 years of the enduring legacy of the national song, 'Vande Mataram', as floral decoration on the ramparts depicted the national flag at the centre flanked by 'Vande Mataram' in Hindi.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort amid patriotic fervour and multi-layer security.

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An Army band played the tune of 'Vande Mataram' as the guests present on the occasion sung the national song. This was followed by the prime minister hoisting the national flag, and then the national anthem was recited.

After the flag hoisting, the tricolour received a 'Rashtriya Salute'.

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After that, flower petals were showered at the venue by two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force -- one trooping the national flag and the other carrying a flag depicting 'Vande Mataram'.

Written in 1875 by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, 'Vande Mataram' had turned into a rallying cry during the freedom movement. It was adopted as India's national song by the Constituent Assembly in 1950.

The government last November launched a year-long celebration to mark 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'.

'Vande Mataram' was initially composed independently and later included in Chatterjee's novel 'Anandamath'. It was first sung by Rabindranath Tagore at the 1896 Congress Session in Calcutta (now Kolkata).

The chant 'Vande Mataram' as a political slogan was first used on August 7, 1905, according to a note '150 Years of Vande Mataram: A Melody That Became a Movement', shared by the government on November 6 last year.

'Vande Mataram' was first published in the literary journal 'Bangadarshan' on November 7, 1875. Later, Chatterjee incorporated the hymn in his novel 'Anandamath', which was published in 1882. It was set to music by Tagore, it said.

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