In ‘Bharat’ nameplate, PM’s firm message

On Saturday as he opened the 'G20 Leaders' Summit' at the iconic Bharat Mandapam, the nameplate placed in front of PM Narendra Modi described him as the representative of “Bharat” instead of “India”. PTI Photo



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, September 9

It could not have got more explicit than this. On Saturday as he opened the ‘G20 Leaders’ Summit’ at the iconic Bharat Mandapam, the nameplate placed in front of PM Narendra Modi described him as the representative of “Bharat” instead of “India”.

Ever since President Droupadi Murmu sent out September 9 dinner invites to G20 delegates under the name ‘President of Bharat’ and PM Modi’s Indonesia event schedules called him the PM of Bharat, it was evident that the government was slowly but surely moving towards changing the nation’s official name.

The PM’s nameplate at a top global event today lent credence to possibilities that Article 1 of the Constitution could be amended in the special session of Parliament from September 18-22 with BJP insiders saying “putting the colonial legacy (read India) behind was key to achieving full potential as a nation in Amrit Kaal”.

They argued that the name India began to be first used when the Greeks came to India. They were the ones who named Sindhu river as Indus, and from Indus came India. A dig into historical references and constitutional debates reveals the sources that several members of the Constituent assembly cited in September 1949 when discussions were being held on what name to be given to a newly born nation.

The speakers traced the references of Bharat to the Vedas, Upanishads, Mahabharata, Vishnu Purana, Brahma Purana, Vayu Purana and to the accounts of Chinese traveller Hiuen-Tsang whose travel accounts refer to Bharat. It remains to be seen whether the government will, as it gears to mark the culmination of year-long celebrations of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, propose to amend Article 1, which currently says “India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States”. The government will also be watched for whether it proposes an amendment to the Preamble which reads “We the people of India”.

If a name change happens, the government would have achieved what late freedom fighter and member of the Forward Bloc faction of Congress HV Kamath could not. As a member of the Constituent assembly, Kamath had on September 18, 1949, moved an amendment to Article 1, which BR Ambedkar had drafted. The amendment read: “Bharat or, in the English language, India, shall be a Union of States”. It was defeated.

#Bharat #G20 #Narendra Modi

