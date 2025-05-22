In brief: Woman’s body found stuffed in suitcase on Bengaluru outskirts

DT
PT
PTI
Bengaluru:, Updated At : 03:48 AM May 22, 2025 IST
Bengaluru: The body of an unidentified woman was found stuffed inside a suitcase near the railway tracks at Chandapura on the outskirts of Bengaluru, on Wednesday. The police said no injury marks were visible on the body. PTI

Sharmila on hunger strike for workers of Vizag steel plant

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila on Wednesday joined a sit-in hunger strike here in support of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant contract workers, who were allegedly sacked by the plant’s management. PTI

Erecting bamboo for event, 4 electrocuted in UP, three injured

Ghazipur: Four men died, while three were injured after they came into contact with a high-voltage power line at Narwar village in UP’s Ghazipur district early Wednesday, the police said. The men were erecting a bamboo structure for a religious programme when they came into contact with the high-tension wire. PTI

Law doesn’t recognise concept of marital rape, says Delhi HC

New Delhi: Saying the law doesn’t recognise the concept of marital rape, the Delhi HC has quashed an order directing prosecution of a man for performing “unnatural” sex with his wife. The HC said Section 377 of IPC won’t apply in a marital relationship, particularly when the allegation of consent was missing. PTI

