In Colombo, PM Modi reaffirms India’s commitment to justice, dignity for Tamil community

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday conveyed to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake New Delhi’s expectation from Colombo to fulfil the aspirations of the Tamil community in the island nation and conduct provincial council elections.

The issue figured in the wide-ranging talks between Modi and Dissanayake.

Separately, the prime minister met a group of Tamil leaders from the Northern and Eastern provinces of Sri Lanka. Following the meeting, Modi posted on X, saying that he reiterated India’s “unwavering commitment” to a “life of equality, dignity and justice” for the Tamil community within a united Sri Lanka.

The Tamil community in Sri Lanka has been demanding the implementation of the 13th Amendment of the Sri Lankan Constitution that provides for devolution of power to it. The amendment was brought in after the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement of 1987.

In his media statement after talks with Dissanayake, Modi hoped that Colombo will fulfil its commitment towards fully implementing the Constitution of the country.

“We also talked about reconstruction and reconciliation in Sri Lanka. President Dissanayake appraised me of his inclusive approach,” the prime minister said.

“We hope that the Sri Lankan government will meet the aspirations of the Tamil people and fulfil its commitment towards fully implementing the Constitution and conducting provincial council elections,” he added.

Modi also said that the construction work of 10,000 houses for the Indian-origin Tamil community in Sri Lanka will be completed soon. He said many projects and initiatives launched during his visit to Sri Lanka would contribute to the social, economic, and cultural progress of the Tamil community.

“It is always a pleasure to meet the leaders of the Tamil community of Sri Lanka. I conveyed my condolences on the passing of respected Tamil leaders Thiru R Sampanthan and Thiru Mavai Senathirajah, both of whom I knew personally,” Modi said.

“Reiterated unwavering commitment to a life of equality, dignity and justice for the Tamil community within united Sri Lanka,” he said.

On Modi’s meeting with the Tamil leaders, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a social media post that the prime minister “reaffirmed India’s continuous commitment to work for the well-being of the Sri Lankan Tamil community.”

Modi arrived in Colombo on Friday evening after concluding his trip to Bangkok, where he attended the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) summit.