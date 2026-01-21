DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / In complex, night-time operation, IAF evacuates two critically injured troops in J-K

In complex, night-time operation, IAF evacuates two critically injured troops in J-K

The mission’s precision was enabled by rigorous training in the use of night vision goggles (NVG) over rugged mountainous terrain during dark hours

article_Author
Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:14 PM Jan 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
IAF had deployed a Mi-17 V5 helicopter for the purpose. Photo: IAF
Advertisement

The Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully executed a complex night-time medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) in the Kishtwar sector of Jammu and Kashmir, airlifting two critically injured personnel under challenging terrain and weather conditions in the intervening night of January 20 and 21.

Advertisement

The mission’s precision was enabled by rigorous training in the use of night vision goggles (NVG) over rugged mountainous terrain during dark hours. IAF had deployed a Mi-17 V5 helicopter for the purpose.

Advertisement

Institutionalised through Joint Operations Stamina Honing (JOSH) exercises, this preparedness strengthens jointness across all facets of operations and ensures seamless integration among the Armed Forces.

Advertisement

“The operation reflects @IAF_MCC’s high standards of professionalism and a strong training ethos. It underscores the Indian Air Force’s all-weather, day-and-night operational readiness and its ability to deliver mission success whenever and wherever required,” the Western Air Command said on its X handle.

Night flying by helicopters in mountainous regions are considered as high-risk missions and are one of the most demanding and hazardous types of military rotary-wing operations worldwide, especially in the Indian context given the elevation and environment of the Himalayas.

Advertisement

Till about two decades ago, night flying by helicopters was totally prohibited given the non-availability of flying aids and navigation facilities. In the early 2000s, NVGs began to be inducted and these have been integrated with platforms like the Mi-17, Dhruv and Cheetah to carry out different operational missions, including search and rescue.

Reduced engine power and limited payload capacity at high altitude, rugged terrain and restricted space within valleys to maneuverer, low visibility, rapidly changing weather including cloud formation, fog and turbulence, transmission lines strung across valleys and the risk of disorientation due to terrain and weather complexities are among the challenges faced by helicopter crew in the hills.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts