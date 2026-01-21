In complex, night-time operation, IAF evacuates two critically injured troops in J-K

The Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully executed a complex night-time medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) in the Kishtwar sector of Jammu and Kashmir, airlifting two critically injured personnel under challenging terrain and weather conditions in the intervening night of January 20 and 21.

The mission’s precision was enabled by rigorous training in the use of night vision goggles (NVG) over rugged mountainous terrain during dark hours. IAF had deployed a Mi-17 V5 helicopter for the purpose.

Institutionalised through Joint Operations Stamina Honing (JOSH) exercises, this preparedness strengthens jointness across all facets of operations and ensures seamless integration among the Armed Forces.

“The operation reflects @IAF_MCC’s high standards of professionalism and a strong training ethos. It underscores the Indian Air Force’s all-weather, day-and-night operational readiness and its ability to deliver mission success whenever and wherever required,” the Western Air Command said on its X handle.

Night flying by helicopters in mountainous regions are considered as high-risk missions and are one of the most demanding and hazardous types of military rotary-wing operations worldwide, especially in the Indian context given the elevation and environment of the Himalayas.

Till about two decades ago, night flying by helicopters was totally prohibited given the non-availability of flying aids and navigation facilities. In the early 2000s, NVGs began to be inducted and these have been integrated with platforms like the Mi-17, Dhruv and Cheetah to carry out different operational missions, including search and rescue.

Reduced engine power and limited payload capacity at high altitude, rugged terrain and restricted space within valleys to maneuverer, low visibility, rapidly changing weather including cloud formation, fog and turbulence, transmission lines strung across valleys and the risk of disorientation due to terrain and weather complexities are among the challenges faced by helicopter crew in the hills.