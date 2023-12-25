 ‘In control of ex-officials’: Govt suspends new WFI : The Tribune India

Wrestler Sakshi Malik talks to the media in New Delhi. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 24

Days after the new executive of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) was elected, the Sports Ministry suspended its operations on Sunday over “violation of sports code and good governance principles”.

Sakshi hails decision

  • “It is the first step towards something good happening. I hope the govt understands more about the cause we were fighting for,” said Sakshi Malik
  • Had announced her retirement from the sport after WFI polls
  • Bajrang Punia, who returned his Padma Shri, said he would think about taking it back only after justice was delivered

No link with wfi

I have nothing to do with the working of this federation. I have retired and it is now the job of the new body to handle this issue on their own. — Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, BJP MP

The ministry highlighted the fact that new WFI president Sanjay Singh hastily announced holding of the U-15 and U-20 nationals in Nandini Nagar, Gonda, which is the stronghold of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by six women wrestlers. Besides, it was a clear violation of the WFI constitution as the newly elected secretary general Prem Chand Lochab and the executive members were not consulted, it said.

Will explore all options, says wfi chief sanjay singh

It also highlighted that the new WFI body was working in complete control of former office-bearers — read Brij Bhushan. Further, the ministry said the body was being run from the residence of the BJP MP, a place where the alleged harassment of the women wrestlers took place.

Late in the evening, the ministry requested the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to appoint an ad hoc body to run day-to-day affairs of the federation.

“Taking note of the compelling current situation arising out of influence and control of WFI’s former office-bearers, serious concerns have arisen about the governance and integrity of the WFI,” the ministry said.

“This requires immediate and stringent corrective measures to uphold the principles of good governance in sports organisations, and thus, now it becomes incumbent on the part of the IOA to make suitable arrangements for the interim period for managing WFI affairs so that sportspersons do not suffer in any manner and the principles of good governance in the sports body do not get jeopardised,” it added.

Soon after WFI’s suspension, BJP chief JP Nadda called Brij Bhushan for a meeting after which the former WFI boss publicly distanced himself from the federation.

“I have nothing to do with the working of this federation. I have retired and it is now the job of the new body to handle this issue on their own. Whether to talk to the government or go to the court, it is all up to them now,” Brij Bhushan said.

He also added that 25 state bodies had supported holding of the nationals in Nandini Nagar. However, some in the federation were not happy about the suspension. “We think this is all happening because after the Supreme Court paved the way for this election, they knew we had the numbers and the results were only a formality,” a source said.

“Everything looks like it was stage-managed,” he added.

“The returning officer (Justice MM Kumar) sent a circular to all candidates a day before the elections that they would need two-thirds of votes when that rule is only applicable for a candidate that has filed nomination for the same post for the second time,” he explained.

“When we managed the votes, we have been suspended now,” he added.

