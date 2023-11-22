In Gaza fight, need to address terror, aid, 2-state issue: EAM

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, November 21

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said a resolution of the Israel-Hamas conflict would require simultaneously addressing three complicated issues.

India donates $2.5 mn for Palestine India has donated $2.5 million to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees as part of its annual contribution for 2023 to support United Nations Relief and Works Agency’s programmes and services, said the Representative Office of India at Ramallah Briefs oz minister on Canada tussle External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on the issues between India and Canada. “We discussed India and Canada. I spoke about it. As you know, Australia has good strong relations with both of us (Canada and India). I felt it was important for Australia to get our perspective on the issue,” he said Quad discussed during ‘2+2’ meet Quad was extensively discussed during the ‘2+2’ meeting of Indian and Australian Defence and Foreign ministers meeting

“We have to find a way by which all of these are addressed. When one is asserted at the expense of another, it won’t show the way forward. The challenge collectively is how all these facets of what is a clearly complicated issue which has a history to it, how do we deal with it,” said Jaishankar at a press conference here with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong.

Flagging the three issues, the minister said the first was terrorism. “We think nationally as well as the international community (thinks) that we should never compromise on terrorism. The hostages issue also falls in the same basket. Second is the humanitarian crisis we see in Gaza today, the need for urgent humanitarian assistance and (application of) humanitarian law. The third issue is the rights and future of Palestinians. That solution can come only from a two-state solution,” he observed. The first issue flagged by the Australian Foreign Minister was the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza. “The world is engaged on this issue. We share the view that what occurred on October 7 was an act of terrorism and needs to be condemned. Hostages should be released,” she observed.

She also spoke on the need for Israel to observe international law, including the protection of civilians and sought a political solution. Wong reiterated that Israeli settlements were contrary to international law and unhelpful for a two-state solution.

Both ministers said the Quad was extensively discussed during the ‘2+2’ meeting of Indian and Australian Defence and Foreign ministers meeting held on Monday evening. “Quad has made enormous progress in the last few years. Every meeting has added to the agenda and substance of Quad. There is a broad range of issues we are cooperating on as well as trying to find new convergences and explore fresh areas of cooperation,” observed Jaishankar.

Wong said the Indo-Pacific arena was undergoing change and the Quad aimed to be part of shaping and influencing that change. Only Wong spoke on China, the elephant in the room for the Quad grouping. But after Anthony Albanese became the first Australian PM to visit Beijing in six years, she said, “We also recognise China’s importance and voice in the region and globally. We will continue to engage with China. Both India and Australia have substantial economic relations and we will continue to engage. We will cooperate where we can and disagree where we must.”

