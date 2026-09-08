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Home / India / In Gujarat, PM Modi counters Rahul’s 'Chhatron ki Goonj' with 'jhooth ki goonj' swipe

In Gujarat, PM Modi counters Rahul’s 'Chhatron ki Goonj' with 'jhooth ki goonj' swipe

PM steps on the stage with 'Dhurandhar' movie's hit song 'Aari, aari' playing in the background

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:03 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the gathering during the 'NaMo for Viksit Bharat' event, in Vadodara, Gujarat. (PMO via PTI Photo)
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In his home state Gujarat to inaugurate several development projects, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi’s ongoing “Chhatron ki Goonj” series and said youngsters should be wary of “jhooth ki goonj”.

Addressing the audiences at a rally in Vadodara, Modi also doubled down on his “naraaz foofa” remark when he spoke of the freight-carrying capacity of Indian Railways multiplying manifold under the BJP-led NDA regime as compared to the Congress-led UPA times.

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“Now ‘naraaz foofa’ will have something to lament about. They will now question where truck drivers will go, what will happen to the truck owners?” said the PM.

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In a veiled remark, he referred to a website called “jhooth ki goonj” which has claimed to have fact-checked 40 speeches Gandhi made during his ‘Chhatron ki Goonj’ event and described many of these to be misleading.

“The power of truth will defeat jhooth ki goonj. Youngsters just beware of the lies being spread,” he said, mentioning that the government was making progress on a newly launched scheme to support youngsters preparing for entrance exams with coaching at the hands of best teaching talent in India.

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