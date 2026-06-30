In Haryana-Rajasthan Yamuna pact, 580 million cubic metres of water to be supplied through underground pipelines

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The project is expected to benefit millions of people by ensuring reliable drinking water supply and supporting socio-economic development in the arid and semi-arid regions of Rajasthan.

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Shah said approximately 580 million cubic metres (MCM) of water would be supplied from the Yamuna Canal to Rajasthan through three underground pipelines from July to October. These pipelines had a diameter of more than 3.6 metres and would provide drinking water to the people of both Rajasthan and Haryana, he said.

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Shah said the pact would ensure that the rainwater, which was previously going to waste, would now be stored in large ponds to help recharge the groundwater level. He said the framework of the agreement, prepared by Haryana, Rajasthan, and especially the Central Water Commission, would stand as a dispute-free arrangement for several decades to come. He said that under the chairmanship of Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, a resolution was achieved in only a few days.