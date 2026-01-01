In K’taka, BJP, Cong clash over ‘vote chori’

A single survey has detonated a fresh political confrontation in Karnataka, spiralling into an all-out BJP-Congress battle over electoral credibility, electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the integrity of democratic institutions. What the BJP projects as public endorsement of free and fair elections, the Congress dismisses as a politically loaded exercise designed to blunt its “vote chori” allegations, turning a statistical report into the latest flashpoint in an already polarised debate.

Karnataka BJP president Vijayendra Yediyurappa on Friday seized on the survey to claim that an overwhelming majority of citizens believed elections in India were conducted freely and fairly. He said the findings had stripped bare what he described as the Congress’ attempt to discredit the Election Commission in the wake of repeated electoral setbacks. Targeting Rahul, he alleged that doubts over electoral integrity were being manufactured to rationalise defeat and weaken a constitutional body.

The Congress launched a fierce counter-offensive, accusing the BJP of misrepresenting the survey and its conclusions. Minister Priyank Kharge said the exercise was being falsely passed off as a state government survey, when it had in fact been commissioned by the EC through the state Chief Electoral Officer. He questioned the timing of the survey, pointing out that it was conducted in May 2025, months before the Congress released its detailed allegations of vote manipulation in August.

He also questioned the survey’s methodology, saying it was based on only 50 respondents per Assembly constituency, making it weak and vulnerable to sampling errors and selection bias. He accused the BJP of selectively amplifying the findings while remaining silent on the Aland matter, where a chargesheet named an ex-BJP MLA as prime accused.