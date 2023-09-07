 In LAC infra push, Indian Air Force base in eastern Ladakh's Nyoma next : The Tribune India

  • India
  • In LAC infra push, Indian Air Force base in eastern Ladakh's Nyoma next

In LAC infra push, Indian Air Force base in eastern Ladakh's Nyoma next

Rajnath to unveil 90 BRO projects on sept 12

In LAC infra push, Indian Air Force base in eastern Ladakh's Nyoma next


Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, September 6

Aiming to match the Chinese infrastructure across the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for an Indian Air Force base in eastern Ladakh’s Nyoma on September 12.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO), under the Ministry of Defence, would build the project at an estimated cost of Rs 214 crore within two years. Nyoma, located at an altitude of 13,700 feet on the banks of the Indus, is some 180 southeast of Leh. It is a naturally flat area and is being used by helicopters and special operation planes such as C-130J that can land on mud-paved runway. The aim is to have a fighter jet base that can launch and recover planes, and also carry out minor maintenance jobs.

The site is spread over 1,235 acres where a 2.7-km runway with allied military infrastructure will come up. Rajnath will, the same day, formally inaugurate the Nechiphu Tunnel on the strategically vital 329-km Tezpur-Tenga-Bomdila-Tawang route that leads to the LAC in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh. Nechiphu Tunnel is at an altitude of 5,700 feet and is conceived to bypass extreme foggy conditions prevailing around Nechiphu Pass, which had been hindering the smooth flow of general traffic and military convoys for decades. The tunnel is part of a plan to rapidly deploy troops and weapons along the LAC. Apart from the Nechiphu Tunnel, two more tunnels under Sela—a 13,700-ft-high Himalayan massif—are being constructed on the same 329-km route to the LAC.

The Nyoma airbase and the Arunachal tunnel are part of the BRO’s 90 infrastructure projects that Rajnath would dedicate to the nation on September 12. The ceremony would be carried out at Devak Bridge in Jammu where the minister would inaugurate a 422-metre bridge on the Bishnah-Kolpur-Phulpur road in Jammu and Kashmir, said an official.

Rajnath will also inaugurate the reconstructed and revamped airfield at Bagdogra and Barrackpore in West Bengal. Bagdogra, in north Bengal, is the closest base to Doklam plateau on the India-Bhutan-China tri-junction. China is disputing the boundary alignment and India and China have had a military stand-off in 2017. These airfields have been reconstructed at a cost of Rs 529 crore. The minister will also inaugurate 22 roads and 63 bridges. Of these, 11 are in J&K, 26 in Ladakh, 36 in Arunachal, five in Mizoram, three in Himachal Pradesh, two each in Sikkim, Uttarakhand and West Bengal and one each in Nagaland, Rajasthan and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

#China #Indian Air Force #Ladakh #Rajnath Singh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Dhillon brothers’ suicide: SHO Navdeep Singh dismissed from service; family cremates body

2
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

3
Chandigarh

NSUI's Jatinder Singh elected president of Panjab University Students’ Council

4
Punjab

Party high command's decision supreme, Navjot Sidhu says amid row over alliance with AAP

5
Punjab

AAP not to have alliance with Congress in Punjab, says minister Anmol Gagan Maan

6
India

Counter Udhayanidhi's remarks on Sanatan Dharma, refrain from speaking on 'Bharat-India' row: PM Modi to ministers

7
Diaspora

Over 4 lakh Indians may die awaiting employment-based US Green Cards, says report

8
India

Woman, daughter beaten to death in UP as husband's prayer meet was in progress

9
Punjab

UK MPs urge Rishi Sunak to call for release of British Sikh Jagtar Johal held in India in 2017

10
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to marry in Udaipur later this month

Don't Miss

View All
Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Top News

SC protects Editors Guild members from arrest over Manipur reports

Supreme Court protects Editors Guild members from arrest over Manipur reports

Bench seeks status report on arms recovery, wants rations st...

Respond to Sanatan Dharma rant: PM Modi to ministers

Respond to Sanatan Dharma rant: PM Modi to ministers

Debate 9 issues in session: Sonia Gandhi to PM Modi

Debate 9 issues in Parliament session: Sonia Gandhi to PM Modi

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Raps police for ‘sorry state of affairs’

We know how to win poll alone: punjab CM evasive on tie -up with Congress

We know how to win poll alone: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann evasive on tie-up with Congress


Cities

View All

Auto drivers block roads, commuters a harried lot

Auto drivers block roads, commuters a harried lot

Project report to clean Tung Dhab drain to be sent for govt approval

Peddler held with 15kg heroin, 4 others booked

Ward number 49 cries for cleanliness

Old pension scheme: Front to hold rally in Sangrur on Nov 5

PU POLLS: NSUI regains presidential post after 5 yrs

PU POLLS: NSUI regains presidential post after 5 yrs

Mixed bag in colleges, tie-ups play key role

Was inactive in ABVP, NSUI gave me a free hand: Top post winner

High Court halts recovery notice in service tax case of civic body

Woman loses Rs 4.92L to fraud

No greater cruelty than false charges against woman’s chastity: Delhi High Court

No greater cruelty than false charges against woman’s chastity: Delhi High Court

Passenger held with pistol at IGI Airport

75 vans to provide food items at lower rates

Brothers’ suicide : Emotions run high as Jashanbir’s mortal remains consigned to flames

Brothers’ suicide : Emotions run high as Jashanbir’s mortal remains consigned to flames

243 officials to keep tab on stubble burning in district

6 cops get DGP Commendation Disc

Siblings' suicide: SHO dismissed, Dhillon family performs last rites of younger son

Accommodation blues for more than 300 international students in Canada

Work allotted to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan canal

Work allotted to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan canal

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 34: Ishar Nagar areas in state of complete neglect

Supervisor caught taking Rs 6K bribe

Transport Tender Scam: Contractor in Vigilance Bureau custody after surrendering in court

Ludhiana back on air map

Now, former Mayor Bazaz objects to MC ward map

Now, former Mayor Bazaz objects to MC ward map

DC: Follow NGT guidelines on single-use plastic

'Congress brass decision supreme', Navjot Singh Sidhu bats for INDIA grouping

Officials told to ensure proper respect to elderly

Faculty protest disrupts classes at Punjabi University