Home / India / In Manipur, RSS chief meets tribal leaders, calls for unity

In Manipur, RSS chief meets tribal leaders, calls for unity

PTI
Imphal, Updated At : 02:51 AM Nov 22, 2025 IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. File
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday called for social unity during a meet with tribal leaders in Imphal, reiterating that the organisation is a “purely dedicated to strengthening society.”

Addressing a gathering on the second day of his three-day visit to Manipur, Bhagwat told the gathering that the “Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is not against anybody; it is not formed to destroy, but to fulfill society”.

He added that the “Sangh neither engages in politics nor remote-controls any organisation. RSS works only through friendship, affection and social harmony.” Emphasising Bharat's civilisational continuity, Bhagwat said, “We are united because of our shared consciousness. Despite our beautiful diversity, we belong to one civilisational family. Unity does not demand uniformity.”

He said the RSS was not created as a reaction to external forces but to address internal disunity, recalling founder Dr. KB Hedgewar's effort to unite society.

Bhagwat said anyone working for betterment of society with commitment to Bharatiya civilisation is already an undeclared ‘swayamsevak’.

On matters raised by tribal leaders, he said their issues were national concerns and stressed self-reliance and solutions within the Constitutional framework.

“Issues in a family must be solved within the family. Dialogue must be based on oneness, not contractual bargaining," he said. He also urged the tribal leaders to take pride in indigenous traditions, languages, and scripts, and embrace a swadeshi lifestyle rooted in cultural identity.

Separately, interacting with youth leaders, Bhagwat urged the young generation to recognise that Bharat is not a nation born in recent centuries but an ancient and continuous civilisation.

