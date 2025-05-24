An all-party delegation led by Lok Sabha MP K Kanimozhi engaged with high-ranking officials in Russia on Friday.

Advertisement

This included a meeting with Andrey Denisov, First Deputy Chair of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The delegation also met Leonid Slutsky, Chair of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, along with other Members of the State Duma – the Lower House of Russian Parliament. Moscow reiterated its decisive commitment to an uncompromising joint fight with New Delhi against all forms of terrorism.

Advertisement

The Indian Embassy in Russia posted on X, “Together in the fight against terrorism! All-party delegation led by Kanimozhi with First Deputy Chair of the Committee on International Affairs Andrey Denisov and other senators.”

The delegation’s visit, which is part of a broader diplomatic outreach spanning Russia, Slovenia, Greece, Latvia and Spain, aims to highlight Operation Sindoor and India’s resolute fight against terrorism.

Advertisement

Flight caught up in moscow-Ukraine crossfire Chennai: The flight carrying an Indian MPs’ delegation to Moscow led by DMK leader Kanimozhi had to circle in the sky for sometime due to a drone attack on the Russian city, but the aircraft later landed safely. “It circled in the air and later landed and there was a delay of 45 minutes,” sources close to Kanimozhi said. PTI

Ambassador of India to Russia, Vinay Kumar, briefed the MPs on key aspects of India-Russia relations, strengthening bilateral ties amid global security challenges.

Kanimozhi emphasised the importance of this diplomatic engagement, saying, “Russia has been a strategic partner, and we have always worked together on diplomatic issues and trade.”

It was important at this point to reach out to Russia when we have been facing terror attacks time and again. The delegation includes Rajeev Rai, Mian Altaf Ahmad, Captain Brijesh Chowkta, Prem Chand Gupta, Ashok Kumar Mittal and former diplomat Manjeev Singh Puri.

The delegation will continue its diplomatic mission across Slovenia, Greece, Latvia and Spain to further amplify India’s message of zero tolerance towards terrorism on the global stage.

Highlighting the collaborative spirit, Jaishankar shared on X, “Team India sends a strong and united message on combatting terrorism.”