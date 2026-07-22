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Home / India / 3,000 climate-resilient seed varieties developed from 2014 to 2025: MoS for Agriculture in Lok Sabha

3,000 climate-resilient seed varieties developed from 2014 to 2025: MoS for Agriculture in Lok Sabha

In Parliament: 229 seed hubs and 384 breeder seed production centres engaged in seed production

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:38 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Lok Sabha proceedings underway during the monsoon session of Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday. ANI
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Around 3,000 climate-resilient seed varieties, including 587 extreme climate-tolerant varieties, were developed by various research bodies under the Agriculture Ministry from 2014 to 2025, the government said on Tuesday.

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Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Agriculture Ramnath Thakur noted that a total of 3,236 field crop varieties have been released and notified in the country. Of these,  seeds are that of climate-resilient varieties, including 587 extreme climate-tolerant varieties, 341 drought tolerant, 89 flood tolerant, 80 salinity tolerant, 59 heat stress tolerant and 18 cold tolerant varieties.

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These seed varieties have been developed through the National Agricultural Research and Education System (NARES), comprising 56 ICAR institutes, 48 State Agricultural Universities, three Central Agricultural Universities and 39 centres under the All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Seed (Crops).

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The minister said Seed Authentication, Traceability and Holistic Inventory (SATHI) portal had been deployed in a phased manner to facilitate end-to-end digital traceability in seed production, certification, inventory management and distribution, thereby enhancing transparency and quality assurance across the seed value chain.

He said seed varieties had been developed across varied crops, ranging from cereals, oilseeds, pulses, forages, fibre, and sugarcane, with cereals bagging the maximum of 1,574 seed varieties.

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The Union minister also informed the House that India is a founding member of the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture (ITPGRFA), which provides a multilateral framework for conservation, sustainable use, and exchange of plant genetic resources for food and agriculture. He said the treaty also promotes equitable sharing of benefits arising from their use.

"This provides domestic R&D sector access to global germplasm to help them in developing improved varieties of seeds," he said.

Thakur added that during the last three years (2023–24 to 2025–26), a total of 1,317 licensing agreements for seeds, crop varieties and planting materials were executed by 27 ICAR (indian Council of Agricultural Research) institutes with public and private sector organizations.

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