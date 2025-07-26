In Parliament: ‘No plans to mandate stipend for law interns’

The Centre on Friday told Parliament that it was not working on any framework or guidelines mandating a minimum stipend or honorarium for law students interning with advocates, law firms and corporate legal departments. However, in a written reply, MoS for Law & Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal told the Lok Sabha that “the Bar Council was engaged in drafting a ‘Model Code of Legal Internships’, which aims to ensure fairness, transparency and accountability in the structure and administration of internships offered by legal practitioners, firms and institutions”.

Rs 924 crore released for flood management in Bihar

The Centre has released Rs 924.40 crore to Bihar under its flood management programme. A total of 48 projects worth Rs 1,866.50 crore have been approved for all states. MoS for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary said 30 links have been identified under the National Perspective Plan, 14 under the Himalayan and 16 under the Peninsular component. The inter-basin water transfer model aims at using surplus floodwaters from major rivers to replenish drier regions. The Rs 44,605-crore Ken-Betwa project is the first to reach the implementation stage.

Over 10K in foreign jails, 28 fishermen in SL

As many as 10,574 Indians, including under-trials, are currently lodged in foreign prisons, said MoS for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh. At least 43 of them are awaiting death penalty — including 21 in UAE, seven in Saudi Arabia, four in China, three in Indonesia, and one each in the US, Yemen (Nimisha Priya) and Pakistan. A total of 28 fishermen are also in Sri Lankan custody (as per data till July 15).

‘Keeping close watch on Indian Ocean Region’

India is aware of China’s stated objective of becoming a maritime power, and is closely monitoring all developments in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), impinging on its security and economic interests and takes appropriate measures to safeguard them, the Centre informed Parliament on Friday. The Ministry of External Affairs was asked whether China’s growing presence in the IOR is a strategic challenge for India. In response, MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh said, “Our relations with countries in the IOR are long-standing, based on their own merit and independent of their relations with third countries.”

Pak-sponsored terror hindered SAARC: MoS

MoS for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh has asserted that India continues to support various activities in diverse areas to achieve closer cooperation in SAARC. However, efforts to continue the SAARC dialogue, including important meetings, were hindered due to Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism and efforts blocking trade and transport connectivity in the region. As a result, the 19th SAARC Summit to be held in Pakistan in November 2016 was postponed, he added.

Bhutan, Nepal get highest aid from India

Bhutan received the highest amount of financial aid from India in the current fiscal, amounting to Rs 1,675.43 crore. It is followed by Nepal that received Rs 701.62 crore, Mauritius (Rs 580.10 crore), Maldives (Rs 480.26 crore), Myanmar (Rs 410.82 crore) and Sri Lanka (Rs 317.41 crore). Aid worth Rs 201.82 crore was given to various African countries, Rs 59.15 crore to Bangladesh, Rs 42.43 crore to Afghanistan, Rs 28.83 crore to Seychelles, Rs 24.13 crore to Eurasian countries and Rs 8.30 crore to Mongolia.