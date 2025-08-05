In parliament: Wildlife crime cases dip

India has witnessed a significant decline in wildlife crime cases over the past five years, though a slight resurgence was observed in 2024, according to data tabled in Parliament on Monday. In response to a question in the Lok Sabha, the government shared state-wise data revealing that the total number of wildlife crime cases across the country dropped from 820 in 2020 to 354 in 2024.

Advertisement

AI module in over 18K CBSE schools

As many as 18,839 CBSE schools across the country offer AI as a skill module from Classes VI-VIII and as an optional skill subject from Classes IX-XII, the government presented data before the Parliament on Monday. In a written response, Minister of State in the Education ministry Jayant Chaudhary said, “CBSE, as per recommendations of the NEP, 2020, CBSE offers AI as a 15-hour skill module from Class 6 onwards. CBSE also offers AI as an optional subject from class IX – XII.”

Advertisement

50,000 jobs in maritime sector

Responding to a query in Parliament by MP Sanjay Jaiswal, the Centre has outlined a blueprint to generate over 50,000 jobs in the maritime sector, with a particular focus on island development and skill training, said Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.