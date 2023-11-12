 In poll-bound MP, BJP vows to procure paddy at Rs 1,000/quintal higher than MSP : The Tribune India

  • In poll-bound MP, BJP vows to procure paddy at Rs 1,000/quintal higher than MSP
5-STATE ELECTION

In poll-bound MP, BJP vows to procure paddy at Rs 1,000/quintal higher than MSP

Promises house and job for each family, Rs 3L cr investment for tribal welfare

In poll-bound MP, BJP vows to procure paddy at Rs 1,000/quintal higher than MSP

BJP chief JP Nadda with Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the release of the party's manifesto in Bhopal on Saturday. PTI



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

Bhopal, November 11

The ruling BJP on Saturday went all out to woo key segments of Madhya Pradesh’s electorate, expanding its sops for women, assuring farmers of comprehensive MSP support and pledging Rs 3 lakh crore investment on tribal welfare.

To counter the opposition Congress’ manifesto promise of Rs 2,600 MSP per quintal of wheat and Rs 2,500 for paddy, the BJP said it would procure the two major grains at Rs 2,700 and Rs 3,100 per quintal, respectively. This represents a significant raise over the last procurement season when the MSP for wheat was Rs 2,125 a quintal and paddy Rs 2,040 a quintal. The saffron party, keen to buck three-term anti-incumbency in the state, is conscious of the electoral potential of the Congress’ farm loan waiver promise, apart from the raise in MSP.

“We will empower farmers in every manner possible,” Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, in a signal to farmers who constitute a major voting bloc in the state where three-fourths of people reside in villages and agricultural occupations form the backbone of the economy.

Engaging another major bloc—women—BJP president JP Nadda, releasing the ‘Sankalp patra’, said the party’s government would ensure housing for each ‘Laadli Behna’, who is already getting cash support of Rs 1,250 a month. This cash support is to be further enhanced to Rs 3,000 if the BJP wins. About 1.32 crore underprivileged married, divorced and widowed women in the state are currently eligible for cash support under the ‘Laadli Behna’ scheme.

Free education from KG to PG for girls from poor houses; one job or opportunity at self-employment per household and a house for every family are other pledges of the BJP. The saffron outfit also announced plans to enhance financial support to girl children from birth until marriage to Rs 2 lakh as against the current Rs 1.43 lakh being offered under the existing ‘Laadli Lakshmi Yojana’. The Congress earlier promised to give Rs 2.5 lakh to girl children from their birth until marriage.

Cylinder at Rs 450 for beneficiaries of Ujjwala and Laadli Behna schemes; Rs 3 lakh crore investment in tribal welfare, higher bonus on tendu leaves’ storage and six new expressways for economic growth in the state also feature among BJP manifesto assurances for MP. On the lines of IITs and AIIMS, the party announced technical and medical institutes for Madhya Pradesh. MP elections are due on November 17, with BJP and Congress fighting pitched battles across 230 seats.

