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Home / India / In poll-bound UP, BJP reaches out to 7-term MLA Raja Bhaiya

In poll-bound UP, BJP reaches out to 7-term MLA Raja Bhaiya

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
Lucknow, Updated At : 01:12 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Raghuraj Pratap Singh
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Ahead of the upcoming Legislative Council elections on October 23 and the 2027 Assembly poll preparations in Uttar Pradesh, the ruling BJP has opened parleys with Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) chief Raghuraj Pratap Singh, popularly known as Raja Bhaiya.

BJP Uttar Pradesh president Pankaj Chaudhary, along with MLC Govind Narayan Shukla, met Raja Bhaiya, the sitting MLA from Kunda, at the latter’s residence.

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The BJP later described the meeting as a courtesy (sadbhavna) visit. But its timing is important as biennial elections for 11 UP Legislative Council seats consisting of five graduates and six teachers’ constituencies are due on October 23.

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In the past, Singh, a seven-term MLA from Kunda in Pratapgarh district, has supported BJP candidates in Legislative Council elections on several occasions though he has sometimes also backed the Samajwadi Party.

In the state Assembly, Singh’s outfit has two MLAs, the same as the Congress. Apart from himself, Vinod Saroj, a four-time MLA from Babaganj seat, is also from Jansatta Party. Chaudhary’s meeting with Singh is significant with the BJP working up the numbers for the MLC poll. Party leaders acknowledge that the contest could be difficult on several seats.

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The immediate concern, however, appears to be closer to home. BJP MLC Devendra Pratap Singh, who has been elected several times from the Gorakhpur-Faizabad graduates’ constituency, has shown signs of discontentment with the party. This is where Raja Bhaiya becomes relevant. His influence, particularly in parts of central and eastern UP, gives his support potential importance in closely fought contests.

The BJP's outreach to Singh is therefore aimed not merely at broad political optics but at keeping its electoral calculations intact.

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