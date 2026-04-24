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Home / India / 'In poor taste’: India hits back at US influencer’s comment reposted by Trump

'In poor taste’: India hits back at US influencer’s comment reposted by Trump

The remark reposted by Donald Trump originated from conservative radio host Michael Savage during a discussion on birthright citizenship, he argued that some immigrants exploit US laws by arriving late in pregnancy so their children are born as American citizens

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:36 AM Apr 24, 2026 IST
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India has strongly criticised a social media repost by US President Donald Trump that referred to India and other countries as “hellholes,” describing the comment as “uninformed” and “inappropriate.”

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The controversy stems from remarks originally made by American radio host Michael Savage during a discussion on a U.S. Supreme Court case related to birthright citizenship. Trump later amplified those comments by sharing them online, triggering diplomatic concern.

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The remark reposted by Donald Trump originated from conservative radio host Michael Savage during a discussion on birthright citizenship.

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Savage argued that some immigrants exploit US laws by arriving late in pregnancy so their children are born as American citizens. While making this point, he used offensive language, saying families could come from countries like India or China or “some other hellhole on the planet.”

Trump’s decision to reshare the comment amplified it globally, triggering criticism from India.

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Firm Response from New Delhi

Reacting swiftly, the Ministry of External Affairs distanced itself from the remarks. Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that the statement did not reflect the reality of India-US relations.

Without directly mentioning Trump, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement this evening said the comments "certainly do not reflect the reality of the India-US relationship, which has long been based on mutual respect and shared interests."

"We have seen the comments, as also the subsequent statement issued by the US embassy in response. The remarks are obviously uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste. They certainly do not reflect the reality of the India-US relationship, which has long been based on mutual respect and shared interests," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

India also acknowledged a subsequent clarification from the US embassy, which sought to ease tensions. According to the embassy, Trump regards India as “a great country” and values its leadership, though no specific context for that claim was provided.

Context: Immigration Debate in the US

Savage’s comments were made while discussing legal provisions surrounding birthright citizenship in the United States. He argued that some immigrants exploit the system by entering the country late in pregnancy so their children can acquire US citizenship at birth.

In that context, Savage controversially referred to countries like India and China using derogatory language, which later gained wider attention after Trump’s repost.

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