In process of clearing 112 High Court judges: Govt

New Delhi, December 7
The Centre was in process of filling up 112 vacant posts of judges in high courts, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
During the question hour, Meghwal said the total sanctioned strength of high court judges was 1,114, out of which 234 posts were vacant. Different high court collegiums had recommended 292 names out of which, 110 have already been appointed while 112 names were in the process, he said. The sanctioned strength of judges in the Supreme Court was 34 and all of them were filled up as of now, the minister said.
Terming appointment of judges in higher judiciary as a “collaborative and integrated process involving the executive and judiciary”, Meghwal said it required consultation and approval from various constitutional authorities.
Meghwal said the NDA government raised the strength of judges for both the apex court and high courts. During the UPA rule, the sanctioned strength of judges in HCs was 906 and 31 in the Supreme Court, he said, responding to queries from Congress and DMK members on delay in clearing names.
