In Rajasthan, Amit Shah slams Congress for vote bank politics

New Delhi, November 17

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying it considered Rajasthan as its ATM where its leaders from Delhi swiped card to withdraw money.

Addressing a public rally in Ajmer, Shah said the Congress indulged in politics of appeasement to keep its vote bank intact.

“The state ranks number one in corruption, appeasement, rape, cybercrime and inflation,” he alleged.

“The Gehlot government ran an ATM to swipe card and withdraw money. Such a government should be ousted,” Shah said.

Attacking the Congress government further, he said, “The Gehlot government has crossed all limits in Rajasthan for vote bank politics. Kanhaiya Lal was murdered in broad daylight in Udaipur, but not a single word came out of their mouth. They have made Rajasthan a state of riots.”

The state goes to the polls on November 25 and the results will be announced on December 3. — TNS

Voters stand in a queue to cast their ballot in Bhopal on Friday. ANI

MP polling surpasses 2018 tally

Madhya Pradesh

76% turnout for 230-member Assembly

75.05% polling was recorded in 2018

Chhattisgarh Phase-II

70.59% turnout for 70 seats in second phase on Friday (total seats in Assembly: 90)

76.62% polling was recorded on 72 seats in the second phase in 2018

#Amit Shah #Congress #Rajasthan