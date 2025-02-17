DT
In rare gesture, PM Modi receives Amir of Qatar at airport   

In rare gesture, PM Modi receives Amir of Qatar at airport   

The Amir is scheduled to meet President Murmu and hold talks with PM Modi on Tuesday   
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:48 PM Feb 17, 2025 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives The Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani upon his arrival in New Delhi. PMO via PTI
Extending a rare gesture of hospitality, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday went to the airport to receive Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, who arrived here on a two-day a visit to India this evening.

The Amir is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu and hold talks with Modi on Tuesday.

His visit comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. This would be the second state visit of the Amir of Qatar to India. He earlier visited India in March 2015, the MEA earlier said.

India and Qatar have deep-rooted historical ties of friendship, trust and mutual respect. In recent years, the ties between the two countries, including in the areas of trade, investment, energy, technology, culture and people-to-people ties, have continued to strengthen.

