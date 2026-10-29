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Home / India / In setback to BJP, Congress registers victory in MLC polls as Abhijit Wanjarri wins in RSS bastion Nagpur

In setback to BJP, Congress registers victory in MLC polls as Abhijit Wanjarri wins in RSS bastion Nagpur

The BJP had fielded former MLA Sudhakar Kohale, who secured 63,960 votes

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:41 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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In the nail-biting contest, Congress candidate and sitting MLC Abhijeet Wanjari defeated his closest rival of the BJP by 3,271 votes to retain the Nagpur Division Graduates' constituency seat.
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The Congress has won the Nagpur Division Graduates’ constituency of the Maharashtra Legislative Council for a second consecutive term, defeating the BJP in a region regarded as a stronghold of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).