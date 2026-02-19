DT
PT
Home / India / IN-SPACe announces Rs 6 crore AI INSPIRED Fund

IN-SPACe announces Rs 6 crore AI INSPIRED Fund

Programme aims to drive AI integration in space sector

article_Author
Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:46 AM Feb 19, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
National flags of various countries at Bharat Mandapam during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, in New Delhi. PTI
The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) on Wednesday announced the launch of the AI INSPIRED (INnovating Space Performance with Intelligent Resilient Engines Development) opportunities in Space Sector programme during the India AI Impact Summit.It is designed to support the integration of AI with space exploration and applications, with a total outlay of up to Rs 6 crore, and a maximum of Rs 1 crore to each selected grantee. The funding support will be provided as a grant in aid under the IN-SPACe seed fund scheme.
It seeks proposals that apply AI across key areas of space activity, including intelligent onboard and in orbit systems, AI-enabled use of space derived data for Earth based applications, and technology-led approaches that improve efficiency, reliability and access in space operations.

The initiative is intended to promote practical and high impact innovation that connects AI capabilities with space technologies and downstream use cases.

Applications are invited from space start-ups and micro and small industries working on innovative AI-based solutions relevant to the space sector in three tracks -- edge intelligence in orbit, space for earth intelligence, and smart access to space.

Dr Vinod Kumar, Director, IN-SPACe Promotion Directorate, said, “Both space and AI are flourishing sectors, and their convergence holds strong potential to transform how we explore and operate in complex and remote environments through autonomous and intelligent decision-making.”

“We will support selected entities with proposal development, access to resources, mentorship, skills and solution building support. We are keen to see how non-government entities use this opportunity to develop solutions that serve national priorities over the long term,” he added.

