IN-SPACe announces Rs 6 crore AI INSPIRED Fund

Advertisement

It seeks proposals that apply AI across key areas of space activity, including intelligent onboard and in orbit systems, AI-enabled use of space derived data for Earth based applications, and technology-led approaches that improve efficiency, reliability and access in space operations.

Advertisement

The initiative is intended to promote practical and high impact innovation that connects AI capabilities with space technologies and downstream use cases.

Advertisement

Applications are invited from space start-ups and micro and small industries working on innovative AI-based solutions relevant to the space sector in three tracks -- edge intelligence in orbit, space for earth intelligence, and smart access to space.

Dr Vinod Kumar, Director, IN-SPACe Promotion Directorate, said, “Both space and AI are flourishing sectors, and their convergence holds strong potential to transform how we explore and operate in complex and remote environments through autonomous and intelligent decision-making.”

Advertisement

“We will support selected entities with proposal development, access to resources, mentorship, skills and solution building support. We are keen to see how non-government entities use this opportunity to develop solutions that serve national priorities over the long term,” he added.