In special gesture, Centre facilitates Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage for Pakistani Sikhs ahead of closure

A group of Pakistani Sikh pilgrims who landed in New Delhi on Thursday evening were little aware of the pleasant surprise in store for them.

In a special gesture, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs facilitated their travel to Gurdwara Sri Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand just ahead of the annual closure of the revered shrine on October 10.

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Of the 49-member jatha that arrived in New Delhi from Peshawar, Panja Sahib, Lahore and Nankana Sahib, around 40 pilgrims proceeded to Hemkund Sahib under special escort and security arrangements following the intervention of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC). The arrangements enabled them to undertake the pilgrimage.

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Given the adverse weather conditions and the limited time before the shrine’s closure, their chances of undertaking the pilgrimage had appeared slim.

Paramjit Singh Chandok, Chief Advisor (NRI Affairs) to the DSGMC, said he had approached the Union Home Ministry, requesting special arrangements for the pilgrims, who had earlier been unable to visit Hemkund Sahib.

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“Contrary to our expectations, the ministry acceded to our request and made special arrangements. The pilgrims reached Chamoli district in Uttarakhand after travelling overnight under security and participated in the aarti and other rituals. They will return to New Delhi tomorrow to continue their journey as scheduled,” he said.

Expressing gratitude, jatha leader Papinder Singh thanked both the Indian and Pakistani governments for facilitating the pilgrimage. He said Sikhs pray daily for the “darshan didar” of the “vichhre Guru Dham”—the sacred Sikh shrines from which the community was separated after the Partition of 1947.

“Visiting these historic shrines has been possible only because of the cooperation of both governments. We are also thankful to the DSGMC for welcoming us and making this journey a memorable one,” he said.

For many members of the delegation, the visit carried deep emotional significance, as it also provided an opportunity to meet relatives and loved ones in India after more than 12 years.

During their stay in the national capital, the pilgrims will visit several historic Sikh shrines, including Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, Rakab Ganj Sahib, Nanak Piao Sahib, Damdama Sahib, Sis Ganj Sahib, Baba Banda Singh Bahadur and Bala Sahib. The group will subsequently travel to Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib before proceeding to Sri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar.

The pilgrims had originally planned to travel to New Delhi via Sharjah on September 11. While Indian visas had been issued to 104 pilgrims for visits to Delhi, Amritsar, Anandpur Sahib and Hemkund Sahib, a group of 94 people, including children, was reportedly prevented from boarding their flight at Faisalabad Airport.

Reports suggested that they were stopped because of issues related to return tickets and the alleged absence of the required no-objection certificates (NOCs). Chandok said the pilgrims later purchased a fresh set of return air tickets to facilitate their journey.