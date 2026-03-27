In veiled dig at US, Beijing says India, China’s growth built on hard work, not generosity

India and China achieved “remarkable” development in the last few decades because of their “hard work” not due to the “generosity” of others, Chinese ambassador Xu Feihong said on Thursday, rejecting claims that outside powers fuelled Beijing’s economic rise.

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Xu’s remarks are largely seen as a rebuttal to recent remarks by US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, who recently characterised past US economic support for China as a “mistake” that Washington will avoid repeating with New Delhi.

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In a thinly veiled dig at the US, the Chinese ambassador, speaking at an event, without naming any country, said certain elements do not want to see China and India live in harmony and “hype up” the “so-called China threat”, hoping to profit from the “discord”.

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“In recent decades, both China and India have achieved remarkable development. These achievements are built on the hard work and wisdom of our own people, supported by global cooperation, and are by no means the result of others’ generosity,” the envoy said.

He was speaking at the 14th China-India Youth Dialogue.

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In an address at the Raisina Dialogue earlier this month, Landau said that the US will not repeat the mistake of providing India the same type of economic advantages it gave China that helped Beijing become a key competitor of the US.

Xu said India and China should achieve development through their own efforts, while actively pursuing mutually beneficial cooperation and supporting each other’s success.

“China and India are neighbours that cannot be moved apart. It should be the right choice for both sides to be good-neighbourly friends and partners that help each other succeed, and realise the Dragon-Elephant Tango,” he said.

“However, some people are unwilling to see China and India live in harmony. They deliberately amplify our differences, hype up the so-called ‘China threat’, and hope to profit from discord between our two countries,” Xu said.

“In the face of a complex and changing landscape, young people should think independently and step out of the ‘information cocoon’,” he said.

The ambassador said as the world’s two largest developing countries and major emerging economies, China-India relations have “transcended” the bilateral scope, and bear important global and strategic significance.

“Since the meetings between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kazan and Tianjin, China-India relations have moved from ‘a reset and fresh start’ to a new level of improvement, with positive progress in exchanges and cooperation across various fields,” he said.

“Looking ahead, the development of China-India relations requires not only the strategic guidance of our leaders, but also the mutual understanding and affinity between our peoples,” he said.

Xu also argued that India and China should strengthen communication and coordination and jointly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries.

“In a world of transformation and turbulence, unilateralism and protectionism are on the rise, and hegemonism and power politics prevail, severely undermining the existing international order,” he said.

“As important members of the Global South, China and India should strengthen communication and coordination, jointly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, and lead the Global South toward greater development,” he said.

“We should carry forward the ‘Eastern wisdom’ of peaceful coexistence and mutual learning, and prevent the world from reverting to the law of the jungle,” he said.