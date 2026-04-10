Inclement weather damaged wheat crops across 2.5 lakh hectares till April 7: Shivraj Chouhan 

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan on Friday said the inclement weather has damaged standing rabi crops across 2.49 lakh hectares in the country.

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Talking to the media ahead of the Unnat Krishi Mahotsav here, he noted that the government is still assessing the full damage caused to crops due to unseasonal rain and hailstorm.

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“We are still assessing the damages. But as per the figures with me till first week of this month, the inclement weather has destroyed rabi crops, especially wheat, across 2.49 lakh hectares,” the minister said.

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Chouhan had on Sunday directed officials to gather detailed reports on crop damage from states affected by inclement weather. He had also assured farmers there was no need to worry, saying the government stands firmly with them in this hour of crisis.

He also held discussions with the agriculture ministers of affected states to review the extent of the damage and take necessary steps.

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Heavy rain warnings remain in force for northern India as well as for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe.

Maximum temperatures in northwest India are expected to fall by 3-5 degree Celsius by April 10, coinciding with the fresh disturbance.

An IMD forecast has urged farmers in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand to deploy hail nets over orchards and vegetable plots and harvest matured crops without delay.