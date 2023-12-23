Inclement weather for next 4 days: IMD

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 22

Weather over large parts of the country, especially in Punjab, Haryana and NCR, will remain inclement for the next four days, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to warn against outings and of difficult driving conditions.

In fact, the IMD has asked commuters to be careful while using any kind of transport. “Fog lights should be used during driving while mass transport users should be in touch with airlines, Railways and state transport for any revision in the schedule,” it said.

There would be deterioration in weather conditions for four days beginning Friday, said the department, while forecasting “very dense fog” in isolated pockets over Punjab, Odisha and the North-East. Some parts of western India will also witness thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at isolated places.

On Saturday, “dense to very dense fog” is very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, west Rajasthan and eastern part of India that could affect some airports, highways and railway routes in the affected areas. There could also be tripping of power lines in areas having dense fog, it said.