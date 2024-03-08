Income Tax Appellate Tribunal dismisses Congress’s appeal against Rs 210-crore penalty for discrepancies in past returns

PTI

New Delhi, March 8

The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal on Friday dismissed the Congress party's appeal against imposition of penalty for discrepancies in tax returns for previous years.

The party said it was exploring all legal options and would soon move the high court against it.

Sources said the tribunal had dismissed the appeal of the Congress against imposition of penalties of Rs 210 crore by the Income Tax department here on Friday.

Congress treasurer Ajay Maken said the party is exploring all legal options and would soon move the high court.

"The BJP government has deliberately chosen the timing of this to coincide with the general election," Maken told PTI.

He said the I-T tribunal order freezing the Congress's funds is "an attack on democracy" as it has come just ahead of the general election.

"How can one expect fair elections in such a situation when funds of Rs 270 crore have been frozen or taken away by the Income Tax authorities from the Congress party's accounts," he said.

Confirming the order, Congress's legal cell head Vivek Tankha said the tribunal had not even followed its own past precedents in this regard and the party would soon approach the high court.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress