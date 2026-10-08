Income Tax Department raids at Ramayana producer’s office

The reported raid came just weeks before the release of the multi-crore film, which is scheduled to release on Diwali next month. Ramayana has been one of the most closely watched Bollywood projects of 2026, with Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravan. Sunny Deol essays Hanuman, while Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman. The cast also includes Arun Govil as Dashrath, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha.

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Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios, in association with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the film is being made as a two-part adaptation. Prime Focus’ involvement extends beyond production, with DNEG bringing its international visual-effects expertise to the project.