‘Incompetent, marred with corruption’: Congress on Centre after Gujarat bridge collapse

A day after a bridge collapse left 13 people dead, the Congress on Thursday slammed the Modi-led BJP government while calling it "incompetent" and marred with "corruption" and "leadership crisis".

Advertisement

In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "The BJP leadership and government, which are busy only in speeches and advertisements in the name of governance in the whole country, have crossed all limits of indifference."

He termed it a result of "leadership crisis, corruption all round" and lack of ability to run the government, and incompetence. Advertisement

Thirteen people died as six vehicles plunged into Mahi river after a portion of the 39-year-old bridge caved in near Mujpur village in Vadodara on Wednesday.

The collapse reignited memories of the Morbi tragedy in October 2022, when a 19th-century suspension bridge gave way, killing 135 people and injuring 56.

Advertisement

Calling it the seventh incident of bridge collapse in Gujarat since 2021, the Congress chief said accidents have become a common thing in the country.

"Sometimes a train accident, sometimes a bridge cracking during inauguration. The country has not yet recovered from the plane crash and yesterday the news of a bridge collapse came from Gujarat,” he said.

He said that despite the reports that the situation was "dangerous" due to "vibrations" in the bridge, nothing was done.